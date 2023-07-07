Sunrise brief: Biden hails clean energy investments at new Enphase manufacturing site

Biden hails clean energy investments at new Enphase manufacturing site President Biden delivered a speech celebrating the $500 billion in recent private investment in U.S. manufacturing. Solar inverter manufacturer Enphase announced its first shipments from a U.S. contract manufacturing facility, owned and operated by Flex.

New guidelines for inter-row spacing of PV power plants A Canadian research group has applied new guidelines for ground coverage ratios to 31 locations in Mexico, the United States and Canada. It found the new formulae show that the factors affecting inter-row energy yield loss are highly dependent on latitude.

Michigan energy storage bills can serve as a model for the nation Passing these bills would make the state among the most ambitious in the Midwest when it comes to growing storage capacity and encouraging business models that unlock the full potential of this technology, like the “virtual power plant” model.

The rapid expansion of small-scale, distributed-generation solar Small-scale PV systems drove the installation of more than 200 GW of solar capacity last year and could support more than 300 GW this year. That means a reset for utilities.

Grassland agrivoltaics show minimal difference in forage yield to traditional growth A Colorado State University study found that despite a 38% reduction in light availability, a C3 semi-arid grassland only reduced aboveground productivity and photosynthesis by 6%, pointing to the feasibility of grassland agrivoltaics.

Active grid-scale energy storage projects across the U.S. Energy storage supports a grid increasingly defined by renewable energy. pv magazine USA recaps three recent project updates in grid-scale storage.

Duke Energy sells commercial DG business to ArcLight Capital Combined with the sale of its utility-scale renewables business, Duke Energy has divested $3.16 billion worth of utility and distributed generation solar assets this year as the utility shifts its business to focus on its core regulated holdings.

DOE announces $45 million for pilot manufacturing of solar components Funding from the Biden Administration’s Investing in America agenda is intended to support silicon component manufacturing and develop dual-use PV technologies.