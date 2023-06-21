Sunrise brief: The top causes of solar performance issues

The top causes of solar performance issues A staggering 62% of inspected projects were identified to have critical or major issues in a report by HelioVolt.

The benefits of local ownership of clean energy A report from the Institute for Local Self Reliance emphasizes that to fully realize the benefits of local energy ownership, policymakers, organizations and local advocates need to make sure all communities have equitable access to clean energy ownership.

Standard Solar acquires 2.61 MW solar project at Lehigh University Lehigh University’s solar installation is expected to fully power its campus athletics facility, allowing the school to meet 100% of its electricity demands while offsetting 8% of its local grid power consumption needs.

SolarEdge unveils bidirectional EV charger SolarEdge’s new bidirectional DC-coupled electric-vehicle (EV) charger enables vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid applications and can seamlessly integrate with its home energy systems. It is scheduled for release in the second half of 2024.

Five solar e-posters from the CleanPower Expo In May, the CleanPower Expo in New Orleans convened over 8,000 energy professionals. Here are five posters on solar energy that caught our eye.