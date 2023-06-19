SolarEdge unveils bidirectional EV charger

From pv magazine global.

SolarEdge unveiled a bidirectional DC-coupled electric vehicle (EV) charger at Intersolar Europe last week in Munich, Germany.

The Israel-based inverter manufacturer’s DC-coupled architecture allows for simultaneous EV charging directly from solar, home battery storage, and the grid. The charger is connected to single- or three-phase inverters through a DC bus circuit which can be oversized by up to 200%, enabling charging the EV with excess PV. The charger has a charge/discharge rate of 12/24 kW and a peak efficiency of DC to DC of 99%.

The new charger will enable solar-powered vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) services. It will become commercially available in the second half of 2024.

V2G applications allow automatic charging and discharging of the EV battery based on dynamic utility prices. This enables homeowners to receive payments from their electricity supplier by discharging stored EV battery power back to the grid during demand response events. Additionally, users can use the EV battery to back up their homes during outages, demonstrating a V2H application. The battery has a capacity of up to 50 kWh. “The charger will be compatible with both 400V and 800V EV powertrains via a standard CSS connector,” Solar Edge said in a statement. The device measures 24.4 by 13.4 by 7.87 inches, weighs 48.8 pounds, and features a 23-foot cable. It can operate in temperatures ranging from -22 F to 122 F and features an IP-65 rated enclosure for indoor and outdoor use.