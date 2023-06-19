Sunrise brief: Virtual power plants roll out across the U.S. 

Solar-plus-storage microgrids minimize power shutoffs during wildfires A study conducted by researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory shows that microgrids with solar-plus-storage systems can keep the average levelized cost of energy (LCOE) and annual public safety power shutoffs below 30 cents per kWh and 2 to 3% of annual energy demand, respectively.
Virtual power plants roll out across the U.S. Virtual power plants (VPPs) coordinate distributed resources and demand for a more resilient, cost-effective energy transition. And they are gaining traction in the United States.
With 18 GW solar, Southeast U.S. nears U.S. average solar generation Florida and utility Florida Power & Light lead the way for solar, while other states and utilities bypass low-cost solar and storage, favoring gas peaker units and small modular reactors and risking higher customer bills, said experts from the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy.
Solar permitting reform at a turning point Sluggish permitting continues to dog the solar market, despite the $369 billion boost from the Inflation Reduction Act. However, calls for reform could be gaining traction.
