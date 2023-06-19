Sunrise brief: Virtual power plants roll out across the U.S. 

Also on the rise: Solar-plus-storage microgrids minimize power shutoffs during wildfires. Solar permitting reform at a turning point. And more.

VPPs may have a role in multi-family homes, such as this one in Texas.

Image: The Solar Company

Share

Solar-plus-storage microgrids minimize power shutoffs during wildfires  A study conducted by researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory shows that microgrids with solar-plus-storage systems can keep the average levelized cost of energy (LCOE) and annual public safety power shutoffs below 30 cents per kWh and 2 to 3% of annual energy demand, respectively.

Virtual power plants roll out across the U.S.  Virtual power plants (VPPs) coordinate distributed resources and demand for a more resilient, cost-effective energy transition. And they are gaining traction in the United States.

With 18 GW solar, Southeast U.S. nears U.S. average solar generation  Florida and utility Florida Power & Light lead the way for solar, while other states and utilities bypass low-cost solar and storage, favoring gas peaker units and small modular reactors and risking higher customer bills, said experts from the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy.

Solar permitting reform at a turning point  Sluggish permitting continues to dog the solar market, despite the $369 billion boost from the Inflation Reduction Act. However, calls for reform could be gaining traction.

Rapid growth in U.S. solar market requires new approaches to project delivery  The workforce and supply chain challenges faced by growing solar industry can be overcome through new partnerships and contracting approaches between EPCs and developers, according to a McKinsey report.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.