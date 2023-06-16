Sunrise brief: 50 states solar incentives–California

50 states solar incentives: California California has long been the leader in solar adoption, investing over $90 billion in the technology to date.

Meyer Burger and BayWa r.e. sign 250 MW annual procurement deal Two European energy companies, Meyer Burger and BayWa r.e., have finalized a contract for their U.S. operations in which the developer will purchase 1.25 GW of modules from the manufacturer’s Arizona facility from 2025 to 2029.

Chicago solar workforce training program honors graduates Reactivate’s inaugural cohort was trained in solar installation and design based on the criteria of NABCEP PV Associate certification.

Canadian Solar announces 5 GW Texas module factory Representing an investment of $250 million, the facility is expected to bring 1,500 jobs.

$7 billion in EPA grants to advance low-income residential and community solar The “Solar for All” grant program is expected to begin accepting applications from states and other entities as early as this month, aiming to enable millions of families in low-income and disadvantaged communities to access solar energy.

Retrofitting solar farms with pollinators could yield up to $264 million in annual benefits for farmers A new government research framework identifies farms using pollinator services within reach of existing solar facilities. The aim is to determine the financial benefits of these services for both farmers and solar landowners.

Cement manufacturer to generate 75% of onsite power with 25 MW solar array Holcim plans to install solar on a 100-acre field site on the Alpena, Michigan property, which produces 2.4 million metric tons of cement per year, including the OneCem brand cement.