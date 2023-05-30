Sunrise brief: California Senate proposes $400 million community solar and storage investment

California Senate proposes $400 million community solar and storage investment The Senate has received commendations from industry and environmental advocates for its proposal in the Budget and Fiscal review.

LG Energy Solution and Hyundai announce battery facility in Georgia The new U.S. manufacturing facility represents an investment of $4.3 billion, and will be located in Bryan County, Georgia, adjacent to Hyundai’s manufacturing facility currently under construction.

U.S. clean energy market deployed 25.5 GW in 2022, third largest year on record American Clean Power reported that 2022 had a 15% slowdown in installations, largely represented in the utility solar market, which had 13 GW fewer deployments in the year.

Solar project cuts carbon, saves energy costs and builds resilience for Tohono O’odham Nation A 182-kW solar photovoltaic system, completed in 2021, is powering two tribal buildings and bringing a multitude of benefits to the San Xavier District of the Tohono O’odham Nation.

Solar module prices at two-year low, deployment to reach 300 GW this year A report by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory highlights core benchmarks for PV prices, deployment, imports and more.

Oberlin sheep grazing team to reduce solar mowing costs by more than 44% Some 70 Katahdin breed sheep were dropped off on campus this week at Oberlin’s 10-acre fenced-in North Field. There they will graze through mid-June, stomping grass and weeding the solar field in a move aimed at reducing operations and maintenance costs.