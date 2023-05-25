Sunrise brief: First Solar sues Toledo Solar for false and deceptive practices 

First Solar files suit against Toledo Solar for false and deceptive practices In an installation at the Governor’s mansion in Ohio, a First Solar employee noticed that solar panels in Toledo Solar contained First Solar imprint.

People on the move: Tigo Energy, Rhythmos, Brown & Caldwell and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Strata Clean Energy enters into 1 GWh battery storage tolling agreement with Arizona Public Service In the tolling agreement, Strata will continue to own the Scatter Wash storage facility and APS, the buyer, will pay for the electricity used to charge the energy storage system.

Community solar, DG market gives rise to automated market system for procurement Anza, a marketplace for small-scale utility, community solar and distributed generation projects including storage, sees itself as a digital online market resource for developers looking to book equipment and save capital in real-time based on market pricing curves and other factors.

Toyota to procure 100 MW of solar from reclaimed Kentucky coal mine site Toyota Motor North America signed a VPPA this week with Savion for the offtake of a 100 MW brownfield solar project located on a reclaimed coal mine in Martin County, Kentucky. When completed, Toyota will have in excess of 150 MW of U.S. solar generation facilities.

50 states of solar incentives: New Mexico Currently ranked 20th in the country for installed solar, the outlook for solar in the state is bright, with SEIA projecting that nearly 4 GW will be added in the next five years, popping the state up to the 12th spot.