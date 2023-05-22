Sunrise brief: Polar Racking adds two U.S. solar mount manufacturing facilities 

Polar Racking adds two U.S. solar mount manufacturing facilities The company said the sites will add over 1 GW of capacity, serving increased demand for domestically produced solar components.

Texas utility solar developer emerges after $30 million investment Accelergen, a greenfield utility-scale solar developer, will launch following the Leyline Capital financing.

Navigating complex energy markets for VPP participants The growing need for virtual power plants, which dispatch energy when and where it is needed, is giving rise to opportunities for software companies, such as Leap, to handle the complexities of navigating energy markets.

PJM’s pace of interconnection will not meet demand through 2028, says NRDC States in the PJM market with renewable portfolio standard targets will “barely” be able to meet those targets through 2027, the environmental group NRDC said, while the region will consistently fall short of an estimated renewables potential.

Antifreeze battery chemistry improves cold weather EV driving range In a recent Argonne and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory study, researchers developed a fluorine-containing electrolyte chemistry that performs well for EVs driving in sub-zero temperatures.

Residential solar developer Suntuity to go public Suntuity Renewables announced plans to go public this week through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp.

Automated solar permitting speeds approval process In 2022, the recently launched SolarAPP+ processed more than 11,000 residential solar power permits, accelerating projects by 13 business days compared to traditionally permitted projects. This boost coincided with a 29% reduction in inspection failures.

No loan, no lease: Going solar via home equity agreement Home equity agreements offer a way to purchase solar and EV charging stations without taking on debt or monthly payments. A new partnership between QuantmRE and evNation provides this option.

Maxeon raises $199.4 million in equity for IBC module manufacturing expansion The producer of Maxeon and SunPower brand solar modules is raising capital from a $157.4 million underwriting of shares and a separate $42 million private placement with TCL Zhonghuan.