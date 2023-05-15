Surnrise brief: Treasury Department releases guidance on solar domestic content

First Solar acquires perovskite specialist Evolar First Solar has agreed to pay $38 million to buy Swedish manufacturing startup Evolar AB, as it seeks to expand development of high-efficiency tandem PV tech.

New York law allows power authority to build renewable projects The Build Public Renewables Act directs the New York Power Authority to plan, construct, and operate renewable energy projects in service of the state’s renewable energy goals.

50 states of solar incentives: Colorado Colorado has had a strong residential solar market for a decade now, and continues to introduce more solar across residential, commercial, community and utility scales.

Treasury Department releases guidance on solar domestic content The Inflation Reduction Act includes a 10% bonus for solar power projects that use made-in-USA content, and the Treasury released long-awaited details on what that means.

Wind and solar energy saved Texans $11 billion in 2022 A recent analysis reveals that amid the abnormally high-priced natural gas market in 2022, wholesale electricity rate savings from wind and solar surged nearly 300% from previous years to exceed $11 billion, totalling $31.5 billion in energy savings since 2010.

Solar earnings recap: Tigo Energy, Nextracker and FTC Solar pv magazine USA’s recap of notable upstream solar, integrated solar, hardware, finance and rooftop installers that reported quarterly or fiscal year earnings over the last week.