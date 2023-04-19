Sunrise brief: Chipotle goes green with all-electric, solar restaurants

Redflow receives California SGIP approval for non-lithium energy storage solutions With SGIP approval Redflow expects its zinc-bromine flow batteries to be more economically attractive, as the state incentives support wider deployment across disadvantaged communities within the state.

Avangrid to build solar, wind and storage projects on Navajo land The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority currently has 125 MW of active utility solar projects, with a new 200 MW project to be added near the Grand Canyon by the end of 2023.

American companies ask Congress to reject $1 billion in retroactive solar tariffs More than 400 companies sent a letter saying that repealing the two-year solar tariff moratorium would eliminate 30,000 jobs, including 4,000 manufacturing jobs.

Rheem releases cold climate heat pump Rheem has unveiled an air-source heat pump that reportedly provides uninterrupted heating under -22.9 F ambient conditions. It has successfully passed the U.S. Department of Energy’s Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge.

UL and NREL set cybersecurity standards for distributed energy, inverters UL 2941 provides testable requirements for energy storage and generation technologies on the distribution grid. The new cybersecurity protocol provides a framework for photovoltaic inverters, EV chargers, wind turbines, fuel cells and other distributed resources.

Chipotle debuts all-electric and solar restaurant design The all-electric design features rooftop solar, recycled materials, cactus leather chairs, and more.

Distributed solar project updates in California, Maryland and New York Project updates for rooftop, commercial, industrial, and community scales for projects built by ForeFront Power, Genie Solar Energy, and Summit Ridge Energy.