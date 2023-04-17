Sunrise brief: Federal grants of $4.6 billion available to states aiming to model a clean energy grid 

Lazard LCOE report sees “zero cost” solar and wind due to IRA The analyst group’s annual levelized cost of energy comparison shows increasing prices due in part to increased interest rates – with utility-scale solar power’s midpoint pricing up by 66%.

As California cuts solar compensation, SolarEdge aids value retention Net energy metering 3.0 will soon take effect, cutting payments for solar. SolarEdge’s solution of DC-coupled batteries offers a way to self-consume and protect power.

Federal grants of $4.6 billion available to states aiming to model a clean energy grid The Clean Energy States Alliance has published a report giving an overview on modeling a transition to a clean energy grid, while NREL has discussed its free modeling resources in a webinar.

Construction nears on SRP large-scale battery energy storage project in Arizona SRP and Plus Power LLC were on hand for the groundbreaking for a 250 MW/1 GWh battery storage facility that will use Tesla lithium-ion batteries.

Solarcycle solar recycling specialist raises $30 million in new funding The funds, consisting of both company equity and infrastructure financing, will be used to scale Solarcycle’s solar panel recycling capacity and expand materials remanufacturing capabilities.

Solar utility workers require ruggedized technology As demand for solar energy grows, connected, ruggedized technology helps today’s limited solar workforce to work in any condition, helping expand the renewable energy infrastructure.

California grants $3 million for solar photovoltaic window coating production NEXT Energy Technologies received a grant from the California Energy Commission for its organic photovoltaic coating for commercial windows.