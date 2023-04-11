Sunrise brief: Tesla announces Megapack stationary battery factory, eyes 2.3 TWh production in master plan

Tesla announces Megapack stationary battery factory, eyes 2.3 TWh production in master plan Tesla’s announced second Megafactory will be located in Shanghai and come online by 2024, increasing the company’s annual global Megapack manufacturing capacity to 83 GWh/year. At this rate, and according to Tesla master plan, only 55 more Megafactories are needed in order to achieve 100% clean energy globally.

Triple junction perovskite solar cell hits 24.3% efficiency The prototype cell was independently certified by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Solar-powered cannabis cultivation Cannabis prohibition drove a culture of clandestine production in the past and solar helped growers to cultivate it at remote, off-grid sites. Now, as a global commercial cannabis market emerges, solar has an even bigger role to play.

Canadian Solar rebrands global development business as Recurrent Energy Recurrent Energy was previously the company’s North American developer, whereas it will now encompass its Global Energy segment.

U.S. costs are too high for new Chinese solar polysilicon factory GCL Technology Holdings, a global leader in polysilicon, said it is looking to expand its operations outside China, but the United States doesn’t appear to be a viable location, reports Bloomberg.

National laboratory software models lithium-ion battery supply chain The National Renewable Energy Laboratory tool surveys how changes in costs, battery adoption scenarios, and international actions affect long-term trends in the battery supply chain.