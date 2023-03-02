Sunrise brief: First Solar inks 10.1 GW of sales across four deals

Also on the rise: 50 states of solar incentives–Minnesota. NABCEP recognition a catalyst for solar developer’s growth. And more.

FTC Solar Voyager equipped with First Solar modules

FTC Solar Voyager Tracker with First Solar FSLR6 Modules

Image: FTC Solar.

Weekly Solar Earnings Recap: Daqo, FTC and First Solar  pv magazine USA’s recap of notable upstream solar, integrated solar, finance and rooftop installers that reported fourth quarter or fiscal year earnings over the last week.

Guide for understanding solar production losses  Aurora Solar offers guidelines to make the most of a solar installation by avoiding losses.

50 states of solar incentives: Minnesota  In 2021 renewables accounted for 29% of total in-state electricity net generation in Minnesota, which the state hopes to increase to 100% by 2040.

People on the move: OYA, Lectron, Solar Gik, Qcells and more  Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

First Solar inks 10.1 GW of sales across four deals  As many as 22 million solar panels will be sold by the U.S. manufacturer as a result of the deals. The company generated $1 billion in revenue in Q4 2022.

OYA Renewables closes financing for New York community solar pipeline  Funding from construction-to-term loan and tax equity commitment to finance construction of 15 community solar development projects in New York State.

NABCEP recognition a catalyst for solar developer’s growth  Yes Solar Solutions sees NABCEP as the gold standard for electrical installers and the only accreditation for solar installation companies.

 

