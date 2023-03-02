Sunrise brief: First Solar inks 10.1 GW of sales across four deals

Weekly Solar Earnings Recap: Daqo, FTC and First Solar pv magazine USA’s recap of notable upstream solar, integrated solar, finance and rooftop installers that reported fourth quarter or fiscal year earnings over the last week.

Guide for understanding solar production losses Aurora Solar offers guidelines to make the most of a solar installation by avoiding losses.

50 states of solar incentives: Minnesota In 2021 renewables accounted for 29% of total in-state electricity net generation in Minnesota, which the state hopes to increase to 100% by 2040.

People on the move: OYA, Lectron, Solar Gik, Qcells and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

First Solar inks 10.1 GW of sales across four deals As many as 22 million solar panels will be sold by the U.S. manufacturer as a result of the deals. The company generated $1 billion in revenue in Q4 2022.

OYA Renewables closes financing for New York community solar pipeline Funding from construction-to-term loan and tax equity commitment to finance construction of 15 community solar development projects in New York State.

NABCEP recognition a catalyst for solar developer’s growth Yes Solar Solutions sees NABCEP as the gold standard for electrical installers and the only accreditation for solar installation companies.