People on the move: OYA, Lectron, Solar Gik, Qcells and more

Twelve, the carbon transformation company, has hired Jimmy Chuang as its first chief financial officer. Prior to Twelve, Chuang was the CFO of Strata Clean Energy. Chuang will bring that experience to bear at Twelve as carbon transformation scales to meet demand for sustainable fuels, chemicals and consumer products.

OYA Renewables, an energy transition solutions platform, announced the appointment of Rob Roberti as executive vice president of project finance. A highly-skilled and accomplished clean energy executive, Mr. Roberti brings more than two decades of corporate finance, project finance, M&A experience and renewable energy project development to the role. As OYA’s EVP of project finance, he will lead the company’s project finance team to execute its growing 9 gigawatt (GW) pipeline.

Lectron, an electric vehicle charging manufacturer, announced the appointment of Jay Goldman as chief revenue officer (CRO). Goldman has a 20+ year track record of accelerating growth at some of the top EV and EV charging companies. As CRO of Lectron, Goldman will be responsible for driving revenue with car OEMs, fleets, DC charging companies, grid operators, dealership networks and more.

SB Energy Global, LLC announced that Gaetan Frotte joined the company as chief financial officer to lead SB Energy’s corporate finance functions. Mr. Frotte joins SB Energy from NRG Energy, where he held various leadership positions in corporate and project finance for over 16 years. Over the course of his career, Mr. Frotte has developed broad financial experience in the power and renewable industry including successfully leading a company through the public offering process and raising over $25bn of financings. As interim CFO of NRG, he led all finance functions during a period of unprecedented financial and energy change.

Highland Electric Fleets , a provider of fleet electrification-as-a-service, appointed Brian Buccella as its new chief commercial officer. An industry veteran in the mobility space, Buccella brings more than 20 years of business strategy, policy efforts, and market growth experience to Highland’s team. As CCO, Buccella will oversee Highland’s commercial efforts to help school districts, municipalities, and third-party fleet managers across the U.S. upgrade their diesel school bus fleets to electric. Before joining Highland, Buccella served as SVP of Global Policy & Consumer Products at electric micromobility company Bird, spearheading strategic government partnerships and a robust consumer products portfolio.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Julie Ungerleider started a new position as EVP, Head of EPC at QCELLSUSA Corp.

Collin Rhodes started was promoted to chief technology officer at Fosler Solar

David Miles started a new position as managing director, Americas Sales at Solar Gik

Project Manager, Software Implementation | Philadelphia, PA

As Project Manager you will manage Customer projects and relationships, while coordinating multiple work streams to ensure on-time delivery and ensuring the highest level of Customer satisfaction.

You will build and sustain strong client relationships, manage feasibility, deadlines and quality of Customer projects implementation, manage feasibility and implementation of Customer specific requests, KPIs and analysis of customer solutions, manage project review meetings with the Customer, and stay attuned to Customer needs and ensure the highest level of reactivity (new KPI, new analysis, report creation, etc.)

Additionally you will present and help the Customer to quickly familiarize with new features, assist Customers along the way on current and future projects, create and maintain comprehensive project documentation, and report and escalate to management as needed.

Why you should apply:

Employee focused organization, you aren’t just a number

Unique Product offering to the market

Medical, dental, vision, 401K

Annual bonus

Requirements

Engineering school / university

2 – 3 years experience in the Solar industry

IT background and interest

Solid technical background, with understanding or hands-on experience in the Renewables market – several years in Operations management experience required

2 years proven working experience in Projects and Customer Relationship management

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills

Apply here.

