Sunrise brief: Solar produced nearly 5% of U.S. electricity in 2022, generation up 25%

Lithium battery recycler loaned $375 million for New York hub Li-Cycle received a conditional loan from the U.S. Department of Energy through its Advanced Technologies Vehicles Manufacturing program.

Solar produced 4.7% of U.S. electricity in 2022, generation up 25% Wind generation broke through 10% of the nation’s electricity, and total emissions free generation grew again, reaching 37.8% of U.S. electricity in 2022.

Developer takes over New York landfill solar site The Brookhaven brownfield site spans 35 acres of limited use, capped landfill where over 16,000 solar panels will be constructed using a fixed-tilt, ballasted installation. The solar facility will feed into utility PSEG-LI’s grid.

U.S. DOE announces $48 million in funding to modernize the grid Funded projects will develop much-needed technologies that will minimize power grid failures and streamline cost-efficient grid operations at a time when clean energy capacity is growing rapidly.

Credit renewables and storage fairly for their capacity value, says ESIG An Energy Systems Integration Group report calls for improved approaches to crediting resources for their capacity contribution, starting with fair treatment for all resources.

Thermal battery offers fast, efficient performance at low cost A scalable thermal energy storage prototype system that combines the best latent and sensible heat transfers is now market-ready after three years of testing. It consists of engineered cementitious materials and thermosiphons in a combination that enables fast, efficient thermal performance at low cost.

California adds 4 GW of solar to mid-term reliability order Requiring that load-serving entities now add 15.5 GW of solar by 2027, the California Public Utilities Commission increased its 2027 procurement order by 35%.

Sono Motors scraps development of Sion solar cars Sono Motors, a solar electric-vehicle manufacturer in Germany, has terminated its Sion passenger car development program, as it has failed to secure enough funding to support pre-series production. It says it will now focus exclusively on retrofitting and integrating its patented solar technology into third-party vehicles.

Silicon Ranch expands First Solar module supply plan to 6.2 GW The deal expands upon the master supply agreement between the two solar businesses that includes a 4 GW transaction announced in April 2022 and, more recently, a 700 MW commitment announced in October 2022.