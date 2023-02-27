Sunrise brief: U.S. solar developers take on module manufacturing risk 

Best practices in state’s energy storage policies A recent report from the Clean Energy States Alliance highlights best practices, identifies barriers, and underscores the need to expand state energy storage policymaking to support decarbonization in the United States.
Weekly solar earnings recap: REC Silicon, Sunrun and Sunnova pv magazine USA’s recap of notable upstream solar, integrated solar, finance and rooftop installers that reported fourth quarter or fiscal year earnings over the last week.
U.S. solar developers take on module manufacturing risk Multiple deals signed over the last six months have shown solar panel manufacturers using long- term solar module supply agreements with developers to drive factory finance.
Silfab launches U.S.-made x-pattern residential solar panels The Elite Series of solar modules for residential solar installations feature conductive backsheets for improved production.
The extended value and growing importance of community solar Community solar is a viable path to bill savings for those who aren’t able to install rooftop solar, reports Sarah Moon, senior director of community solar origination at DSD Renewables.
NREL Industry Growth Forum featuring cleantech startups from around the world Now in its 28th year, the forum facilitates connections between for cleantech entrepreneurs and investors, helping to drive innovation to market.
Puerto Rico supermarket chain to add rooftop and carport solar The Plaza Loiza supermarkets will add up to 5 MW of rooftop solar generating capacity across eight stores, with its first location in Carolinas projected to provide a 60% reduction in its energy needs.
RFI Alert: University of Michigan seeks 25 MW of solar U-M is targeting 25 MW distributed across Dearborn, Flint, and Ann Arbor campuses.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.