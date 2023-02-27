Sunrise brief: U.S. solar developers take on module manufacturing risk 

Best practices in state’s energy storage policies A recent report from the Clean Energy States Alliance highlights best practices, identifies barriers, and underscores the need to expand state energy storage policymaking to support decarbonization in the United States.

Weekly solar earnings recap: REC Silicon, Sunrun and Sunnova pv magazine USA’s recap of notable upstream solar, integrated solar, finance and rooftop installers that reported fourth quarter or fiscal year earnings over the last week.

U.S. solar developers take on module manufacturing risk Multiple deals signed over the last six months have shown solar panel manufacturers using long- term solar module supply agreements with developers to drive factory finance.

Silfab launches U.S.-made x-pattern residential solar panels The Elite Series of solar modules for residential solar installations feature conductive backsheets for improved production.

The extended value and growing importance of community solar Community solar is a viable path to bill savings for those who aren’t able to install rooftop solar, reports Sarah Moon, senior director of community solar origination at DSD Renewables.

NREL Industry Growth Forum featuring cleantech startups from around the world Now in its 28th year, the forum facilitates connections between for cleantech entrepreneurs and investors, helping to drive innovation to market.

Puerto Rico supermarket chain to add rooftop and carport solar The Plaza Loiza supermarkets will add up to 5 MW of rooftop solar generating capacity across eight stores, with its first location in Carolinas projected to provide a 60% reduction in its energy needs.

RFI Alert: University of Michigan seeks 25 MW of solar U-M is targeting 25 MW distributed across Dearborn, Flint, and Ann Arbor campuses.