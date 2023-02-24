Silfab launches U.S.-made x-pattern residential solar panels

Silfab Solar announced the commercial launch of its Elite Series, a series of residential solar modules made exclusively in the U.S. The made-in-USA origin of the modules makes them eligible to contribute to domestic content requirements for tax incentive adders as laid out by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The Silfab Elite 410 BG features a proprietary x-pattern technology that combines an integrated cell design with a conductive backsheet, leading to gains in efficiency and power. The module provides 410 W, a module efficiency of 21.4%, and a max system voltage of 1000 Vdc.

The mono-PERC module measures 73.4 in x 40.5 in x 1.4 in and weighs about 45 lbs. It is rated to handle a maximum surface load for wind and snow of 112.8 lbs. per square foot and a 1-inch hail impact resistance of 52 mph.

The frame is an anodized aluminum black frame, and it contains a multilayer, integrated insulation film and electrically conductive backsheet with strong demonstrated hydrolysis and UV resistance.

The product comes with a 25-year product workmanship warranty and a 30-year linear power performance guarantee. Performance is guaranteed at ≥ 97.1% at the end of year one, ≥ 91.6% by the end of year 12, and ≥ 82.6% at the end of year 30.

“With its all-black sleek look, Elite provides the aesthetics homeowners have been looking for,” said Paolo Maccario, chief executive officer, Silfab.

Silfab also introduced the Elite 380-BK, a module with back-contact technology that minimizes front-cell metallization, cutting down on conductive losses, mechanical stress, and shading, improving production. The 380 W module has a 21.4% efficiency and a sleek black-on-black look.

Maccario said the modules are a result of the company’s 40-year record of technological and engineering experience. “Elite puts American solar products back on top,” said Maccario.

In August 2021, a year before the announcement of the domestic manufacturing incentive-packed IRA, Silfab announced it will double down on its manufacturing footprint in the United States. The company announced it began shipping products from a Burlington, Washington, production facility north of Seattle. The company said the facility doubled its manufacturing capacity, bringing the total to 800 MW.

Silfab said that cell sorting, glass washing, soldering, and cell alignment are all automated processes, something that the company said leads to its products having low defect rates. The company is primarily known for its back-contact and mono PERC PV modules for North American residential and commercial markets.