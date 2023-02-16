Sunrise brief: Energy justice, LMI solar strike a chord at Intersolar North America

California utilities commission advised to block solar and storage microgrid application In a move that was “shocking” to solar and storage provider Sunnova, the California Public Utilities Commission made yet another decision in favor of the investor-owned electric utility giants.

People on the Move: Big Sun Solar, FranklinWH, NextEra and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

New Jersey commits to 100% clean energy by 2035 In addition to accelerating the state’s commitment to clean energy, the governor launched the process to adopt a clean cars initiative, which would require all new cars and light-duty truck sales to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035, and more.

Energy justice, LMI solar strike a chord at Intersolar The energy burden on disadvantaged or low-to-moderate income communities has translated to more than 15% of disadvantaged households’ income devoted to paying for energy each month as the cost for electricity rises, compared to 2 to 3% that average income households typically pay for energy each month.

RoyPow introduces whole home backup solar battery The company is introducing the residential lithium-ferro-phosphate battery at Intersolar in Long Beach, California.

Enteligent introduces DC-to-DC solar EV charger Debuting this week at Intersolar North America, Enteligent’s charger is powered by the sun and eliminates DC-to-AC power conversion.

Interconnection delays slow U.S. community solar growth While community solar dropped 16% in 2022, it’s still expected to double by 2027, according to a new report from Wood Mackenzie and Coalition for Community Solar Access.