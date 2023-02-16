Sunrise brief: Energy justice, LMI solar strike a chord at Intersolar North America

Also on the rise: Whole home backup solar battery, DC-to-DC electric vehicle charger debut at Intersolar. New Jersey steps ahead with clean energy initiatives. And more.

The PG&E microgrid program will serve disadvantaged and vulnerable communities.

Image: Achim Ginsberg-Klemmt

Share

California utilities commission advised to block solar and storage microgrid application  In a move that was “shocking” to solar and storage provider Sunnova, the California Public Utilities Commission made yet another decision in favor of the investor-owned electric utility giants.

People on the Move: Big Sun Solar, FranklinWH, NextEra and more  Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

New Jersey commits to 100% clean energy by 2035  In addition to accelerating the state’s commitment to clean energy, the governor launched the process to adopt a clean cars initiative, which would require all new cars and light-duty truck sales to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035, and more.

Energy justice, LMI solar strike a chord at Intersolar  The energy burden on disadvantaged or low-to-moderate income communities has translated to more than 15% of disadvantaged households’ income devoted to paying for energy each month as the cost for electricity rises, compared to 2 to 3% that average income households typically pay for energy each month.

RoyPow introduces whole home backup solar battery  The company is introducing the residential lithium-ferro-phosphate battery at Intersolar in Long Beach, California.

Enteligent introduces DC-to-DC solar EV charger  Debuting this week at Intersolar North America, Enteligent’s charger is powered by the sun and eliminates DC-to-AC power conversion.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.