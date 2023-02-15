New Jersey commits to 100% clean energy by 2035

Governor Phil Murphy announced a series of commitments to further “green” the Garden State, not the least of which is the target of 100% clean energy by 2035, bumping up the previous goal by 15 years. Additionally, the Governor intends to accelerate electrification efforts with grant funding for heavy-duty electric vehicles (EVs). And he announced the plan to phase out combustion engine vehicles, ensuring that in 2035 and beyond, all new cars sold will be electric.

“These bold targets and carefully crafted initiatives signal our unequivocal commitment to swift and concrete climate action today,” said Governor Murphy. “We’ve turned our vision for a greener tomorrow into a responsible and actionable roadmap to guide us, and it’s through that pragmatic, evidence-based approach that we will ultimately arrive at our destination. Combined with our federal partnerships reinforced through the Inflation Reduction Act, these comprehensive initiatives will better protect and prepare every New Jersey community, including those on the front lines of climate change who have previously been left out and left behind.”

The six pillars that serve as the foundation for a cleaner, greener, and more resilient New Jersey include:

Adoption through Executive Order No. 315 of an accelerated target of 100% clean energy by 2035, defined as 100% of the electricity sold in the State to come from clean sources of electricity by January 1, 2035 through clean energy market mechanisms, paired with support for a Clean Energy Standard in New Jersey Adoption through Executive Order No. 316 of a target to install zero-carbon-emission space heating and cooling systems in 400,000 homes and 20,000 commercial properties and make 10% of all low-to-moderate income (LMI) properties electrification-ready by 2030 Initiation through Executive Order No. 317 of a process in partnership with the state’s hometown utilities, key stakeholders including organized labor, and the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) to plan for the Future of the Natural Gas Utility in New Jersey Allocation of $70 million in unobligated Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) auction proceeds toward lowering consumer upfront costs for medium- and heavy-duty EV adoption Initiation of the stakeholdering process to adopt Advanced Clean Cars II in New Jersey, which would require all new cars and light-duty truck sales to be zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) by 2035 Anticipated proposal of the NJ PACT REAL rules in Summer 2023, which will provide enhanced flood protection for homeowners, businesses, and infrastructure against increased flooding in riverine and coastal areas

“Our deep affection for New Jersey and the people who call it home propel us to adopt policies and launch programs that help us address and adapt to the realities of climate change,” said “The climate change impacts we are already experiencing in our state demand that we take innovative, decisive action today to give future generations of New Jersey residents a chance at a good quality of life,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver.

Ed Potosnak, executive director of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters noted that these policies will create new union jobs in “growing green industries” He added that “Other states looking to combat climate change, protect our environment, and create good local jobs that can’t be outsourced must now take their cues from New Jersey.”

“With today’s actions, Gov. Murphy is solidifying New Jersey’s position as a national leader in the clean energy economy as he boosts our renewables and building electrification targets and ensures that the energy of the future is cutting harmful air pollution and slashing consumer energy costs for New Jerseyans right now,” said Mary Barber, director, State Affairs at Environmental Defense Fund. “Cars and trucks will be cleaner and more affordable, and many of the measures announced today will be supercharged by the Biden administration’s landmark clean energy plan. Gov. Murphy sees the road ahead and is entrusting Garden State residents to make climate-friendly choices and put pedal to the metal in the 21st century economy.”

For more about New Jersey’s solar policies, read “50 states of solar incentives: New Jersey”.