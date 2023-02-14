Sunrise brief: Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America opens in Long Beach

Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America opens in Long Beach, Calif. From February 14 to 16 approximately 6,000+ energy industry leaders and 300+ exhibitors will attend Intersolar and Energy Storage North America.

U.S. energy storage market set for take off The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is set to ignite the energy storage market in 2024, as analysts expect up to 65 GW/260 GWh of projects through 2026. The outlook is for battery project sizes to increase as the pipeline takes shape.

Enphase and Lumio expand U.S. microinverter, storage partnership Lumio, a solar installer based in Utah, will expand the distribution of Enphase systems.

From brownfield to green wellspring Plots of land abandoned as graveyards of hazardous materials are being reborn as clean energy hubs. pv magazine USA’s Ryan Kennedy looks at the diverse opportunities for solar, energy storage, and electric vehicle (EV) charging station developers.

California’s new net metering policy brings batteries into the forefront While NEM 3.0 is expected is to slash the rate paid for solar energy sold back to the grid, batteries can help maintain the value of solar. The next wave of clean technology adoption, however, must seek non-lithium batteries and take advantage of new safe and affordable chemistries.