Sunrise brief: Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America opens in Long Beach

Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America opens in Long Beach, Calif. From February 14 to 16 approximately 6,000+ energy industry leaders and 300+ exhibitors will attend Intersolar and Energy Storage North America.
U.S. energy storage market set for take off The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is set to ignite the energy storage market in 2024, as analysts expect up to 65 GW/260 GWh of projects through 2026. The outlook is for battery project sizes to increase as the pipeline takes shape.
Enphase and Lumio expand U.S. microinverter, storage partnership Lumio, a solar installer based in Utah, will expand the distribution of Enphase systems.
From brownfield to green wellspring Plots of land abandoned as graveyards of hazardous materials are being reborn as clean energy hubs. pv magazine USA’s Ryan Kennedy looks at the diverse opportunities for solar, energy storage, and electric vehicle (EV) charging station developers.
California’s new net metering policy brings batteries into the forefront While NEM 3.0 is expected is to slash the rate paid for solar energy sold back to the grid, batteries can help maintain the value of solar. The next wave of clean technology adoption, however, must seek non-lithium batteries and take advantage of new safe and affordable chemistries.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.