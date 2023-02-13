Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America opens in Long Beach, Calif.

Intersolar North America will welcome 6,000+ energy leaders and 300+ exhibitors at the solar-plus-storage event that takes place February 14 to 16 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Calif.

“With four keynote addresses and one conference-only keynote luncheon, we’re delighted to offer #isnaesna23 attendees multiple opportunities to gain forward-looking insights,” said Wes Doane, event director, Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America.

Tuesday keynote addresses

Innovation on the Front Line: Solar and Storage Leadership on Community Engagement, presented by Shalanda Baker, Director of the Office of Economic Impact and Diversity, U.S. Department of Energy.

The federal government is placing increased focus on environmental justice and community benefits, especially for disadvantaged communities. Hear from Shalanda Baker, Director of Office of Economic Impact and Diversity, about how the DOE is approaching environmental justice, the evolving approach to including communities in energy planning, and how solar and storage are expected to be leading the transition to clean communities.

Digital’s Role in Transforming Solar and Storage, presented by Krishna Vanka, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, Fluence.

As solar and storage solutions lead the way in the clean energy transformation, software plays a critical role to expand those offerings. Clean energy is in the middle of a digital transformation that will drive solutions to the next level where artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive maintenance all come into play. The transformation cannot be achieved without digital.

Wednesday keynote addresses

The Race To Zero: Leading the Charge on a Zero-Carbon Grid, presented by Marty Adams, General Manager and Chief Engineer, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP).

LADWP is working to achieve a 100% renewable grid by 2035, and is investing heavily in solar, storage and emerging technologies like green hydrogen to enable the transition of the largest U.S. municipal utility. Hear directly from LADWP’s Marty Adams on the role of utility scale and distributed solar and storage in a mixed portfolio needed to achieve these progressive energy goals.

Corporate Climate Leadership: Getting to Carbon-negative by 2030, presented by Audrey Lee, Senior Director of Energy Strategy, Microsoft.

Corporate buyers represent a growing portion of overall renewable and clean energy purchases, and have some of the most progressive and ambitious ESG goals of any sector. Learn about Microsoft’s carbon negative zero-carbon goal and the role that different clean energy solutions may play in their path to achieving zero-carbon carbon negative energy supply by 2030 from leading energy innovator Audrey Lee, Senior Director of Energy Strategy.

Energy Storage

On February 15, conference attendees can attend How Solar and Storage Lead the Way to Tackling Climate Change, a discussion between Strategen Founder and CEO Janice Lin and Aurora Solar general manager Paul Grana.

The Hub

The only educational space in the exhibit hall, The Hub will present a series of 20-minute sessions highlighting real-world applications and solutions. Attendance is free and open to all pass-holders.

Solar Games

Held live in a stadium setting in the #isnaesna23 exhibit hall, the third-annual Solar Games tournament will feature eight teams competing on solar installation quality, safety, and more for cash prizes and bragging rights. A championship-round happy hour, sponsored by PylonTech, will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on February 16.