Sunrise brief: 2023 will see the most utility-scale solar added in a single year 

Rapidly growing U.S. microgrid market achieves 10 GW in 2022 Driven by a rising demand for uninterrupted services, corporate ESG goals, and military resilience plans, Wood Mackenzie estimates the U.S. microgrid market has seen a 47% increase in solar and storage capacity in 2022 compared to 2017 levels.

N.Y. developer and community college form solar certification program The next term for the solar certification program begins March 28, 2023, and upon completion graduates will receive OSHA 10 and OSHA Fall Prevention Safety certification.

Price-responsive demand can accelerate renewable generation With increasing adoption of electric vehicles and heat pumps, whose demand can be flexible, “marrying” that trend with the upward trend of variable renewable generation “could accelerate both,” said a paper from the Energy Systems Integration Group.

2023 will see the most utility-scale solar added in a single year U.S. solar market to add 29.1 GW and storage to add 9.4 GW of new capacity in 2023, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. If that new capacity comes online as planned, 2023 will have the most new utility solar capacity added in one year, more than doubling the current record of 13.4 GW from 2021.

Array Technologies expands solar tracker manufacturing to Australia U.S. solar tracker supplier Array Technologies plans to set up a factory in Australia, after winning a contract to supply trackers for a 102 MW solar farm in the Australian state of Victoria.

ERCOT advanced 15 GW of solar in 2022, moving 5x faster than other RTOs/ISOs Texas grid operator ERCOT advanced interconnection requests for 15 GW of solar projects last year, with three other grid operators advancing 9 GW. CAISO completed phase 1 studies for a large cluster of projects, while PJM and ISO-NE stayed mum on their progress.