Array Technologies expands solar tracker manufacturing to Australia

From pv magazine australia

Array Technologies says it will establish a manufacturing facility in Australia, after being tapped to supply locally manufactured trackers to the 102 MW Glenrowan solar farm.

The massive solar project is being developed by Pacific Partnerships, a subsidiary of Sydney-based construction firm Cimic Group. The company said its Australian factory will initially supply ground-mounted tracker systems for the Glenrowan array, but will eventually provide trackers for other new solar installations in Australia.

Array Technologies Chief Executive Officer Kevin Hostetler said the factory will bolster the company’s presence in the Australian marketplace and help spur economic growth in the region.

“This decision will help us meet the growing demand for renewable energy utilities, expedite project schedules, and have long-lasting economic benefits for Australia,” he said.

The Glenrowan solar farm, which is being developed on a 245-hectare site, is one of six large-scale energy generation and storage projects to have won supply contracts under the state’s second renewable energy target auction (VRET2). Together, the projects will deliver 623 MW of new generation and up to 365 MW/600 MWh of new energy storage.

Array Technologies said it is the first tracker supplier to win a contract under the VRET scheme, which is designed to grow renewable energy manufacturing capacity in the state and help the Victorian government meet its commitment to power all of its operations with renewable energy by 2025.

The VRET2 scheme is part of the state government’s plan to drive significant investment in all six renewable energy zones located across Victoria. The Victorian government has estimated the scheme will support the creation of 920 direct jobs and attract AUD 1.48 billion ($1.02 billion) in new renewable energy projects in the state.

“Generating new investment in renewable energy will have lasting benefits for Victoria’s economy, making energy delivery across the state more reliable and affordable,” said Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio.

The construction of the Glenrowan solar farm has already started, with the project expected to commence operations by the end of 2023. It will connect to the existing nearby Glenrowan Terminal Substation. It is expected to generate electricity equivalent for approximately 45,000 Australian homes.