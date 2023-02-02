Sunrise brief: Five community solar projects coming to disadvantaged communities in California

People on the Move: NextEra, Avangrid, Cypress Creek, David Energy and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

Five community solar projects coming to disadvantaged communities in California The five projects, to be built by Renewable Properties, will fulfill the remaining capacity of PG&E’s Disadvantaged Communities Green Tariff program

DC:DC hybrid solar to EV optimizer distributor raises $7 million in funding Enteligent’s time-of-generation EV charging technology allows real-time charging from solar, resulting in what the company says is up to 25% in energy savings, versus traditional DC to AC configurations.

Sunrun partners with startup to manage virtual power plants The rooftop solar and battery energy storage provider selected Lunar Energy as VPP manager across the United States. The startup will also be launching its own battery in the coming months.

50 states of solar incentives: Indiana The Hoosier State has a prohibitive residential PV market with net metering recently phased out, while its utility market enjoys 878.8MW of new projects.

Two groups challenge grid operator rules that restrict renewable energy Earthjustice filed a complaint with FERC on behalf of SEIA that challenges a MISO rule that prohibits renewable energy resources from providing ancillary services.

Solar may cover the world’s electricity demand with 0.3% of its land area An international research group claims that raw materials and land availability do not present a real barrier for a global energy system with solar at its center. They said that forecasts for PV growth should not have their axis on utility-scale power plants and instead consider vertical PV, agrivoltaics, and floating PV as the source of future big market volumes

Global energy industry is at an inflection point, said utility representative Edison Electric Institute Chair Warner Baxter offers his perspective on the interconnected crises facing the energy industry during an unprecedented time.