Sunrise brief: New York grid operator advances 3 GW of solar, storage projects

New York grid operator advances 3 GW of solar, storage projects After 3 GW of solar and storage projects have advanced, about 27 GW of solar and storage projects remain in New York’s interconnection queue. The grid operator also advanced 3 GW of wind projects and a 1.25 GW transmission line.

Sustainability at FISU World University Games includes solar-powered off-grid generators Lion Energy is supporting the Games’ “Save Winter” sustainability efforts by providing 70 Lion Safari ME generators.

Model law protects brownfield solar development Liability exemptions seek to reduce uncertainty, and fears of potential financial liability for renewable energy developers allowing for expedited siting on contaminated sites across the United States.

Soiling – a multibillion-dollar issue for the solar industry A new report by the International Energy Agency’s Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (IEA-PVPS) estimates that lost revenue from PV module soiling amounts to more than $3.2 billion per year, an amount that is only set to increase as PV systems grow larger and more efficient.

Upswing in PJM interconnection costs amid energy transition, report says Huge growth in interconnection requests along with lengthy reviews and high project withdrawal rates motivated PJM to create a “first-ready, first-served” approach in 2022, Berkeley Lab notes.

$10 Million prize to accelerate community solar in underrepresented communities The U.S. Department of Energy launched the Community Power Accelerator to help deploy more community solar including support and best practices for developers. A Connect the Dots program will provides a resource hub to help teach the public about the benefits of solar energy.

Ohio watershed authority evaluating bids for modules and hardware for 13 solar facilities IMC Solar, a local engineering contractor, will install the watershed preservation district’s solar systems at six or more office locations.