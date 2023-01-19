Sunrise brief: Crafting a California community solar market 

Crafting a California community solar market Assembly member Chris Ward’s AB 2316 law is aimed at creating a community solar market in the state. Leaders in the sector gathered in San Diego to discuss what it will take to make it work.

Coram Energy to deploy 646 MWh ABC batteries in southern California Coram Energy, a historic developer of the Tehachapi Wind farms, will deploy 646 MWh of batteries in its two first southern California storage projects.

Longroad Energy begins construction of its largest solar-plus-storage project Sun Streams 3, a 285 MWdc solar plus 215 MWac / 860 MWh storage project located in Maricopa County, Arizona is expected to begin commercial operation in 2024.

People on the Move: Spearmint Energy, Convergent, Wolfspeed, GoodWe, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

Department of Defense maintains strong commitment to renewable energy The U.S. DoD is in the unique position of being able to make significant investments in climate change and clean energy with significant bipartisan support.

Longi plans new 100 GW wafer plant, 50 GW solar cell factory in China Longi Solar said it will invest approximately $6.6 billion in 100 GW of wafer capacity and 50 GW of solar cell capacity in Shaanxi province, China.

CCA must procure 1,300 GWh of supply to meet last 37 GWh of demand Peninsula Clean Energy did a grid analysis to understand the cost and electricity demand to match hourly electricity demand with 100% clean energy resources by 2025.

New Mexico HVDC transmission line to carry 4 GW of renewable energy New Mexico North Path will help unlock a share of what its local energy authority has estimated is $11 billion of untapped renewable energy investment potential in the state.