Longi plans new 100 GW wafer plant, 50 GW solar cell factory in China

Longi Solar said it will invest approximately $6.6 billion to more than double its PV wafer and cell capacity. It plans to build new wafer and cell factories.
The company signed an investment agreement with the local government of Xixian New District, Shaanxi province. Construction of the new facilities should take no longer than 18 months and will be handled in multiple phases, with no phase lasting longer than six months, according to a company statement.
Longi expects the factories to be commissioned by 2025. They will create more than 15,000 jobs.
By the end of 2021, Longi’s wafer capacity stood at 105 GW, including 37 GW of PV cells and 60 GW of modules. The company believes that those figures increased to 150 GW, 60 GW, and 85 GW, respectively, by the end of 2022.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.