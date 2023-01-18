Longi plans new 100 GW wafer plant, 50 GW solar cell factory in China

Longi Solar said it will invest approximately $6.6 billion to more than double its PV wafer and cell capacity. It plans to build new wafer and cell factories.

The company signed an investment agreement with the local government of Xixian New District, Shaanxi province. Construction of the new facilities should take no longer than 18 months and will be handled in multiple phases, with no phase lasting longer than six months, according to a company statement.

Longi expects the factories to be commissioned by 2025. They will create more than 15,000 jobs.

By the end of 2021, Longi’s wafer capacity stood at 105 GW, including 37 GW of PV cells and 60 GW of modules. The company believes that those figures increased to 150 GW, 60 GW, and 85 GW, respectively, by the end of 2022.