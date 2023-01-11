Sunrise brief: Silicon cost per watt down 96% over last two decades 

RMI launches virtual power plant partnership with Google Nest and GM VP3 Initiative will help catalyze potential for the rapid growth of virtual power plants.

The largest solar project in South Dakota begins construction National Grid is developing the 128 MW facility and has secured a power purchase agreement with Basin Electric Cooperative.

BP to construct 134 MW Ohio project for Meta Arche Solar is the first of BP’s fully-owned solar projects o begin construction, while previous projects were developed by 50:50 joint venture Lightsource BP.

Silicon cost per watt down 96% over last two decades Since 2004, the volume of polysilicon per watt is down by 87%, and the inflation adjusted price for polysilicon is also down by 76%.

Women of clean energy honored with C3E Awards By raising the visibility of role models for women in clean energy, the C3E Initiative is helping to attract more women to the field. Read about this year’s winners of the CE3 Awards.

Waste-to-hydrogen facility to fuel transportation in California Chevron New Energies, Raven and Hyzon Motors team up to commercialize green waste-to-hydrogen production.