Sunrise brief: Researchers develop solar-powered waste-to-fuel system

Researchers develop solar-powered waste-to-fuel system The University of Cambridge developed a device that converts plastics and greenhouse gases to usable fuels and products.

Tennessee manufacturer to power operations with 526 kW rooftop solar array Solar Alliance completed the design, engineering, and installation. Plus, REAP grants help rural small businesses save on solar.

New York approves siting for upstate solar projects with 309 MW output Two EDF Renewables projects with 219 MW of capacity will be deployed in Jefferson County, where National Grid has identified the need for additional distributed generation resources. One AES project with 100 MW capacity was approved.

Photocatalytic water splitting with 9.2% solar-to-hydrogen efficiency A U.S. research team developed a new technique to produce hydrogen from sunlight and water. It works in an indoor environment and uses pure water, concentrated solar light, and an indium gallium nitride photocatalyst.

Solar4America begins module production at 2.4 GW Sacramento factory Initial production of 700 MW of American-made modules will ramp to 2.4 GW later this year. The site includes production lines for 410 W and 550 W modules.

Community solar on New Jersey self-storage facility benefits low-income residents Solar Landscape plans a total of ten installations on Extra Space Storage sites, bringing reduced-cost energy to over 700 low- and moderate-income New Jersey residents.

Sun-tracking vs. fixed vehicle-integrated PV European researchers have evaluated the electricity generation, levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), and payback period of vehicle-integrated PV in EVs.