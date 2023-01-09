Solar4America begins module production at 2.4 GW Sacramento factory

SPI Energy Co. Ltd., a manufacturer of solar, energy storage and EV products, announced that its U.S. subsidiary Solar4America has started volume production of 410 W and 550 W M10 solar modules from its Sacramento, California module factory.

SPI Energy’s Solar4America solar module manufacturing facility now produces 700 MW with capacity to ramp up to 2.4 GW later this year.

The new production line adds 550 MW of solar module manufacturing capacity to its existing production volume. The company will deliver 410 W American-made modules for the residential market and 550 W all-black, American-made modules for the commercial and industrial market from the Sacramento facility.

Current Solar4America production lines include the 330 W/60 cells and 410 W/72 cells, 410 W/108 half cut cells all black modules for the residential market, and 410 W/72 cells (silver) and 550 W modules for the C&I market.

“Our California production facility will ensure that our customers receive high-quality, consistent, American-made products they can feature to their customers,” said Denton Peng, chairman of Solar4America. “Producing these products at our facility in Sacramento boosts our capacity and capabilities to meet our customer demand in a timely manner and brings more stable supplies of Made in USA products to the market.”

Solar4America announced plans for manufacturing of the M10 modules in March 2022. SPI’s module product SolarJuice has since rebranded as Solar4America.

In September 2022, SPI Energy registered its U.S. solar wafer manufacturing business, SEM Wafertech Inc., for production of wafers starting this year with initial capacity of 1.5 GW, with plans of expanding manufacturing capacity to 3 GW in 2024. At the same time, SPI Energy hired Franz Feuerherdt as VP of Sales & Marketing to lead the Solar4America module production business. Feuerherdt joins Solar4America from Mission Solar Energy, and held prior roles at Flex and SolarWorld.

The Inflation Reduction Act created attractive incentives for companies to produce solar wafers and modules in the U.S. Under the IRA, solar wafer manufacturers will receive $12 per square meter for solar wafers produced.

Solar4America Product Line:

Solar4America’s G1 330 W cell product series features Mono Perc PV modules with 20.72% efficiency whose six products range from 320 W to 345 W. The monocrystalline cells weigh 40.8 pounds and operate in -40 degrees F to 185 degrees F environments.

Solar4America’s M10 cell product line includes the 410 W cell product featuring Mono Perc PV modules in a 108 Half Cell arrangement with 21% efficiency whose five products range from 390 W to 410 W. The monocrystalline cells weigh 47.4 pounds and operate in -40 degrees F to 185 degrees F environments.

Solar4America’s other M10 product the 510 W module cell is a bifacial Mono Perc PV module with 21.3% efficiency. The 510 W module comes in five products ranging from 530 W to 550 W. The monocrystalline cells weigh 61.8 pounds and operate in -40 degrees F to 185 degrees F environments.

Formed in 2006, SPI Energy is based in McClellan Park, California, and generated $161.9 million in net sales in fiscal year 2021, a 17% increase from $138.6 million in 2020.

The Chinese company went public in January 2016 and its EV affiliate Phoenix Motorcars went public in January 2022, with the companies trading on Nasdaq at $31.6 million and $23.2 million market capitalizations, respectively.