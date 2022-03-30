SolarJuice Technology launches American-made 450W and 550W modules for commercial solar projects

SPI Energy announced that SolarJuice Technology launched 450 watt (W) and 550W solar modules for commercial projects. These modules are being manufactured in the company’s new Sacramento facility, which SPI announced just last month would be ramping up to produce 1.1GW of solar modules.

Manufacturing uses the existing production lines at the former Sunergy PV solar plant, boosting capacity to 1.1GW in Q3. The new facility featuring a high degree of precision automation, which SPI reports offers continuous improvement for manufacturing PV modules.

The 450W module is a 144 half-cut bifacial Perc monocrytalline module with an efficiency of 20.9%. The company reports that offers two times the industry standard anti-PID test by TUV SUD. Dimensions are 2094mm x 1038mm x 35mm and weight is 23.5 kg.

“We are seeing increasing demand for solar solutions for warehouse, office, school, manufacturing facility, and agricultural applications,” stated Mr. Xiaofeng Denton Peng, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SPI Energy.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice residential solar, the commercial & utility solar division comprised of SPI Solar and Orange Power, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The company also has a commercial and utility solar division that provides EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple regions, including the US, UK, and Europe.