Longi achieves 25.47% efficiency for gallium-doped p-type heterojunction solar cell

Chinese PV module maker Longi announced it has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 25.47% for a gallium-doped, p-type heterojunction (HJT) solar cell based on an M6 wafer.
The manufacturer said the result was confirmed by Germany’s Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH).
“Longi’s R&D team has developed a p-type wafer processing solution for HJT cells and combined it with interface passivation technology to achieve an open-circuit voltage of 747.6mV for p-type HJT cells,” the manufacturer stated. “It should be noted that the processing of the low-cost p-HJT cell solution applied in this record has not yet been fully optimized and Longi is convinced that this technology route still has great potential for further development.”
Longi had achieved an efficiency of 25.19% for its p-type TOPCon solar cell in July and, a month earlier, a 25.21% efficiency for an n-type TOPCon device. It has also reached a 26.3% efficiency for its n-type HJT cell.
