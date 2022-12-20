Sunrise brief: 2022–A year of interconnection queue logjams 

A year of solar industry proposals to clear interconnection queue logjams Industry participants proposed many solutions this year to speed interconnection studies. Although federal regulators included key solutions in a proposed rule, for now the logjams and cost allocation problems continue.

Fintech meets solar: Raise Green revolutionizes local impact investment and development Raise Green is a crowd fundi g platform providing tools and resources for individuals to directly participate in community solar as well as various clean energy deployments.

Most-read news stories of 2022 What a year it has been for the U.S. solar industry and for pv magazine usa, which had the highest readership in its history. Here we share what sparked our readers’ interest in 2022.

Air-source heat pump for cold climates Johnson Controls’ air-source heat pump prototype is designed for locations with temperatures below -20 F. Its York YZV and York HMH7 cold climate heat pumps can already operate in 5 F conditions.

Kayne Anderson Capital launches renewable energy index fund With experience in the midstream oil and gas segment, Kayne Anderson is launching an index fund for listed renewable energy infrastructure companies.

White House releases IRA program guidebook The guide to the IRA’s investments in clean energy and climate action describes the programs in plain English, with links to the official legal language.