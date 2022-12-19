White House releases IRA program guidebook

On Friday, the White House released Building a Clean Energy Economy: A Guidebook to the Inflation Reduction Act’s Investments in Clean Energy and Climate Action. The guide is a quick access tool with high level descriptions of the many incentives found in the act, and links to the official documents.

The document is arranged in thematic chapters. Each program gets a one-page summary of uses, potential beneficiaries, and other information. The White House webpage also features a collapsible chart that shows the same 102 programs that are in the guidebook. The accompanying spreadsheet lists each program, along with its estimated dollar amount.

A White House press release notes that future versions of this document, as well as other clean energy related information, will be shared on www.cleanenergy.gov.

While searching the spreadsheet for the term “solar”, we found a $25 million solar canal program that will “fund the design, study, and implementation of projects (including pilot and demonstration projects) to cover water conveyance facilities with solar panels to generate renewable energy.” pv magazine usa covered Project Nexus, a solar on canal study, due to be complete over the next year.

The Department of Agriculture is overseeing a $1 billion loan and loan forgiveness program called the Rural Utilities Service, which is available for the construction of renewable technologies to provide electric solutions to rural customers.

The document also notes that more than $2 billion was set aside for the rural land focused REAP program, which offers loans for solar projects on farms.

The DOA document makes it clear that most programs end on December 31, 2031.