Sunrise brief: Don’t let the solar lights go out in California

Next-generation factories promise a brighter future for solar manufacturing The digital transformation of scalable and cost-effective solar manufacturing is key to enabling the anticipated growth in clean energy alternatives.

American Battery Factory to build Tucson, Arizona battery cell gigafactory The battery Gigafactory will bring 300 initial full-time jobs, scaling up to 1,000 cumulative jobs over time.

50 states of solar incentives: Arkansas The Natural State now stands at the precipice of a multi-gigawatt solar wave as its out-of-state utility pulls the plug on natural gas and coal generation looking to 2030.

Biden admin seeks $3 billion for rooftop solar and storage in Puerto Rico The unincorporated territory continually suffers from grid blackouts following the landfall of hurricanes.

Transmission needed to carry wind power from the central U.S. eastward, DOE finds To cost-effectively reach a high level of renewable generation, additional transmission will be needed to connect the wind belt in the central U.S. to eastern grids, according to early results from a Department of Energy study.

Market headwinds persist through 2023 for rapid deployment of renewable energy, report finds A Deloitte survey of power sector executives found that 56% of respondents think it could take two to three years to ease supply chain constraints in the U.S. clean energy market.

Don’t let the solar lights go out in California California deserves its shining reputation as an incubator of innovative environmental policies that protect our planet. But the Golden State is now at risk of dimming its own success.

Even with tariffs in place, there’s still room for growth in solar installations A significant volume of solar cells and wafers made in southeast Asia by the largest solar manufacturers in the world, including Jinko, JA Solar, LONGi, Trina, may have the opportunity to legally avoid the tariffs.

Freepoint constructs 7 MW community solar project in Greene County, N.Y. The project developed on a 32-acre parcel southwest of Coxsackie, N.Y. will serve about 650 residential and commercial customers in Central Hudson Gas service territory.

How clean energy technologies achieve commercial success Analysts study lab-to-market pathways for clean energy technologies including a look at the development of First Solar’s cadmium-telluride thin film solar modules.