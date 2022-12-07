Freepoint constructs 7 MW community solar project in Greene County, N.Y.

Freepoint Solar, the solar development arm of global commodities trader Freepoint Commodities, announced the commercial operation of a 7.0 MWdc community solar facility in Greene County, N.Y.

The project was developed on a 32-acre parcel of land southwest of Coxsackie, N.Y., and will serve about 650 residential and commercial customers across utility Central Hudson Gas & Electric’s upstate N.Y. service territory.

Freepoint Solar Coxsackie community solar attributes:

Annual payments of $1 million to the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District, with portions also paid to Greene County and the Town of Coxsackie.

$20,000 in funding to support the Coxsackie-Athens Foundation for STEM education program.

50 acres of land dedicated for the establishment, implementation, and annual maintenance of an Endangered and Threatened Species Mitigation Plan, in agreement with Greene Land Trust.

Funding for new fire equipment for Coxsackie Hose Co. #3.

Freepoint Energy Solutions announced in April that it will be offering electricity commodity supply to commercial and industrial customers in New York. Customers located in the service territory of Con Edison, New York State Electric & Gas, National Grid, Rochester Gas & Electric, and Central Hudson are eligible to participate in solar procurement with the company.

According to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s solar map database, Greene County has just over 33 MW of installed solar capacity across approximately 55 residential rooftops and four commercial projects installed. The county boasts a local cost of solar energy of $1.78 per watt, $0.03 lower than the state average of $1.81 per watt.

Separately, Freepoint Solar finalized pre-construction development and closed on the sale of the 4.99 MW(dc) Woodville Solar project in Richmond, Rhode Island, to Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Woodville Solar will be comprised of approximately 12,600 solar panels installed on an abandoned turf farm. The project has received all permits for construction and operation. Rhode Island residents can elect to participate in the CSA program through the Rhode Island Renewable Energy Growth Program, administered by Rhode Island Energy.

“The Coxsackie and Woodville projects are a subset of our 300 MW advanced development portfolio serving wholesale, utility and mass market customers throughout the Northeast,” said Peter Ford, managing director of Freepoint Solar. “We are pleased to provide our Central Hudson mass market customers with renewable energy service in addition to guaranteed savings off their utility bills.”