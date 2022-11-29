Sunrise brief: Ohio county rejects ban on utility-scale solar.

Which IRA credits offer greatest motivation to invest in clean energy? Palmetto Solar conducted a survey of 350 of its customers to learn which of the IRA credits push them to invest in high-efficiency appliances, sustainable building improvements, electric vehicles, battery storage devices, and solar panels.

Ohio county rejects ban on utility-scale solar, but 10 counties retain it Clark County, Ohio will no longer be under threat of a ban of 50 MW or larger solar and wind projects. But, 10 counties still retain the ban caused by 2021 legislation.

Honnold Foundation receives $2 million to bring solar energy to underserved communities The gift to the famous rock climber’s charity will launch the Levine Impact Lab, which plans to partner with 50 initiatives from around the world by 2050, working toward supporting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Byrd Ranch 50 MW energy storage facility begins operations in southern Texas The 1-hour power dispatch from Byrd Ranch battery energy storage system will help manage stress and volatility on the ERCOT grid.

Solar-to-hydrogen project to be first stop on a California-to-Texas “hydrogen highway” A 75 MW solar-to-hydrogen facility proposed for Bakersfield, California may mark the beginning of Fusion Fuel and Electus Energy’s green hydrogen vision for the United States.

ComEd to roll out residential energy storage systems for grid resiliency in northern Illinois Initial demonstration projects are focused on select customers that have experienced outages in recent years.