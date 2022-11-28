Byrd Ranch 50 MW energy storage facility begins operations in southern Texas

GlidePath Power Solutions launched operations of the Byrd Ranch lithium-ion energy storage system, a 50 MW (50 MWh) standalone power facility in Sweeny, Texas, that will provide ancillary market participation and energy arbitrage into the southern region of Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

Located near the Sweeny Substation in Brazoria County, Texas, about 60 miles south of Houston, the new energy storage project will support ERCOT to manage grid stress and volatility in the power system that just 21 months ago suffered a grid failure following Winter Storm Uri.

“GlidePath’s team safely and successfully managed the development and construction of Byrd Ranch Storage from start to finish during a period of extraordinary supply chain challenges, said Chris McKissack, chief executive officer of GlidePath. “We’re looking forward to operating this project using the very latest storage technology available and showcasing what Byrd Ranch can do to benefit the local community as well as enhance reliability and resiliency for Texas power users.”

The energy storage facility uses CATL lithium-ion battery cells, as well as 20 bidirectional inverters rated at 3.62 megavolt amperes (MVA) each.

Byrd Ranch utilizes the optimization system of Habitat Energy, which allows the storage project to bid power capacity into the power market and provide performance optimization services.

IHI Terrasun is the energy storage system integrator, providing power plant control software and lifecycle services with a 10-year warranty and maintenance services agreement for Byrd Ranch.

Texas-New Mexico Power, a utility owned by PNM Resources, manages the grid in which the project is providing power frequency solutions.

GlidePath and Habitat Energy are both portfolio companies of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners.

To date, GlidePath has installed more than 100 MW of standalone energy storage projects across the U.S. In 2019, the company installed the 10 MW Prospect Energy storage facility in West Columbia, Texas, also in Brazoria County, representing one of the first ERCOT storage projects.

Other companies developing energy storage projects in Brazoria County, TX, include Tesla, Broad Reach Power and Key Capture Energy.