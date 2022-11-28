Sunrise brief: Solar under test in extreme Arctic conditions

People on the Move: Argonne, PosiGen, Mortenson and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

50 states of solar incentives: Mississippi The Magnolia State, with the lowest per-capita income in the country, has been slow to embrace renewables as it remains dependent on natural gas and nuclear power.

Berkeley Lab report on U.S. residential solar adoption shows shifting income and demographic trends New data from the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab shows growing solar adoption by less affluent households and disadvantaged communities.

Solar for extreme Arctic conditions U.S. researchers have installed a pilot 4.3 kW solar system at Oliktok Point, Alaska, north of the Arctic Circle. They want to determine which PV system designs and technologies are most efficient in extremely cold climates with limited sunlight.

Hawaiian Electric selects seven solar and storage projects for LMI program The first seven DG solar and storage projects available to low-and-moderate income Hawaiians have 23 MW of aggregate capacity and are being developed by Nexamp and Melink Solar.

Ecogy begins New York 34 MW community solar development plan The company was selected in 2021 as part of a plan to install rooftop and brownfield solar projects across over 100 sites for three dozen municipalities and school districts in Westchester County, N.Y.

Qcells, European consortium launch production line for tandem silicon-perovskite solar cells South Korea-based Qcells and a research group led by Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB) have established a pilot manufacturing line for silicon-perovskite tandem cells in Thalheim, Germany. The project aims to speed up the technology’s mass manufacturing and market penetration.