Sunrise brief: Solar industry requests that Commerce throw out the tariff case

People on the Move: Clean Energy Associates, Stracker, EDP Renewables, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

Philadelphia Solar partners with Translucent to build solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S. Joint venture with Translucent Energy moves Jordan-based Philadelphia Solar’s planned U.S. manufacturing facility closer to reality.

Tackling soft costs and crossing “The Chasm” in U.S. residential solar adoption U.S. residential solar demand is expected to ride a 10% compound annual growth rate, adding $6 billion in incremental growth by 2025, said Technavio. But soft costs like customer acquisitions remain relatively high compared to other solar markets across the globe.

REC Silicon Q3 report reveals 24.7% dip in polysilicon sales The company reports that disappointing earnings are the result of ongoing supply chain constraints affecting global shipments and order timing, indicating that it will pursue an additional price increase in 2023.

JinkoSolar claims 23.86% efficiency for n-type, TOPCon monocrystalline panel JinkoSolar’s newest PV module has an efficiency rating of 23.86%. It is based on its TOPCon mono cell tech, which achieved a record efficiency of 26.1% in October, as confirmed by TÜV Rheinland.

Solar industry sends letter to Commerce requesting rejection of tariff case More than 240 companies signed on to a letter drafted by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), requesting that the Auxin antidumping petition is thrown out in the December 1 preliminary hearing.

50 states of solar incentives: Alabama With a public utility market prohibitive of solar development, Alabama constituents are hopeful that the Inflation Reduction Act could create a market for behind-the-meter distributed generation activity.

Novel soiling loss measurement system for PV installations An international research group has developed new technology to measure soiling losses in PV installations, by using a simple pocket light. They said the new system offers similar performance to their reference devices.