People on the Move: Clean Energy Associates, Stracker, EDP Renewables, and more

Bradd Forstein started a new position as Managing Director-Origination & Development at Argo Energy.

Dave Bernier started a took on a new role as Senior Vice President – Strategic Growth, Energy & Resources at Stantec.

Jenn Rist started a new position as Vice President, Operations at Core Development Group.

Stracker Solar announced Mike Sandell has been appointed as Vice President of Sales. Sandell will report directly to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Allen Gilstrap. As a seasoned executive managing growth initiatives in utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and residential markets, Sandell will oversee all aspects of Stracker Solar commercial development and engage clients by providing performance-driven solutions requisite for achieving best levelized cost of energy, return on investment, and client-satisfaction requirements. His most recent successes with Trina Solar, USA in national tracker pre-engineering sales have provided a great foundation for this new role.

Dan Shreve, former Head of Energy Storage Research for Wood Mackenzie, will join Clean Energy Associates as VP of Market Intelligence offering expertise on changing policies, supply chain challenges, and volatile pricing dynamics.

EDP Renewables North America hired Sybil Cioffi as Director of Finance. Cioffi joins EDPR NA after serving for 14 years as Director of Structured Finance & Analytics in the renewables industry where she led new business opportunities and investments of $750 million annually, originated more than $3 billion of tax equity, managed financial valuation for acquisitions and equity joint ventures, in addition to other areas of responsibility. “The renewable energy industry is dynamic and purposeful and is a sector where I am proud to continue my career,” said Cioffi. “There is so much opportunity for renewable energy growth throughout the continent, and I am excited to contribute to the clean energy transition in my new role at EDP Renewables North America.”

Solar and Energy Storage Developer

Orlando, FL

As Solar and Energy Storage Developer you will help manage the existing portfolio and originate new projects to help expand the pipeline with a goal of reaching over a 1GWac. The Project Development Manager will manage 4 – 10 projects in various stages of development from inception/acquisition to financial closing and you will have overall project development responsibilities in all aspects of solar and storage project development including but not limited to feasibility assessment, due diligence, contract negotiations, and management of all third-party contractors and consultants.

You will be responsible for conducting project due diligence including site visits, contract and energy yield analysis reviews, and site suitability assessment using software and publicly available tools, evaluating project feasibility based on regulations, risks, permitting requirements, incentives, economics, and development timing to reach financial close, managing project budgets and schedules to deliver timely and successful projects, and working with engineers in all stages of project design including conceptual and advanced system design, considering regulatory codes, siting, permitting and technical support during development and construction phase.

Additionally, you will prepare and submit land use permitting applications, attend and present materials at neighborhood workshops and public meetings, coordinate and manage external resources such as environmental, civil and electrical engineer consultants, geotechnical and topographic surveyors, major equipment vendors, and other subject matter experts as needed to support project development, review and negotiate project contracts including land lease and purchases, EPC and

O&M contracts, tax abatements, IAs, and PPAs to ensure compliance with their terms, assist in preparation of RFP bid proposals, assist with technical training to other team members and new employees, and monitor trends in PV and BESS technology and attend webinars and conferences.

Requirements:

Four-year Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Solar Engineering, Finance, Planning or another similar discipline or direct experience in project development & project management

Must have a minimum of 5 years of professional experience

Must have a minimum of 3 years of experience in the solar industry developing or managing utility-scale solar projects

Experience with utility-scale energy storage (BESS) projects highly preferred

Technical knowledge of production yield assessment, interconnection study processes, PPA solicitations, and project design as they relate to development requirements

Experience with permitting processes in a public-facing role with local permitting agencies and AHJs

Excellent organization and communication skills. Must be able to clearly articulate and identity project risks and solutions in an objective manner

Strong interpersonal, negotiation, and influencing skills

Detail-oriented, proactive and assertive while being a team player

Ability to self-start and work independently, but ask for support when needed

Project Management skills (e.g. GANTT schedules and project budgets)

Proficient in Excel, Word, and PowerPoint

Willingness to travel as needed, up to 20-25% of the time

Work experience in Southeastern or Southwestern U.S. preferred, Geographic location can be flexible