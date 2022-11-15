U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems

Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. Commercial 1 MWh demo units are available now to select customers, with an announcement coming in the next few weeks on full commercial production.
The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in Miami, Florida, plans to build its first U.S. manufacturing facility by 2024. The company expects to begin producing 4 GW per year in 2024 and then ramp up to 16 GW. The company is reviewing manufacturing site locations in Texas, Arkansas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Arizona and Tennessee.
Ampricity reports that its next-generation battery technology represents 8-hour discharge, simultaneous charging and discharging, no thermal runoff, zero toxicity, 100% recyclable, fully functional in extreme cold and hot temperatures, and high energy storage efficiency with an annual retention rate of more than 96%. Its proprietary solid-state batteries include a cell capacity above 500 Ah (amp-hour) up to 3,000 Ah with an 11,000-deep discharge cycle.
The company says its home energy storage systems create greater safety and longevity, while the average residential systems use lithium-ion batteries, which pose a fire risk. Furthermore, Amptricity’s battery lifespan is three times longer than current lithium-ion technologies, the company reports.
“Solar PV homeowners will love our solid state energy storage systems because they offer superior performance and are non-explosive, non-flammable, non-toxic, and 100% recyclable. For example, last year in Texas, homeowners suffered blackouts and fatalities from a winter storm due to the power grid’s fragility. With Amptricity’s solid state technology, homeowners can store energy for backup power—whether they have solar PVs or not,” said Damir Perge, CEO and co-founder of Ampricity.
Residential energy storage systems of 12 kWh to 48 kWh and commercial systems from 60 kWh to 80 kWh are available for preorder on Amptricity’s website.
