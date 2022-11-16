Sunrise brief: Commerce pushes solar antidumping tariff decision to December 1, 2022

Also on the rise: Long Duration Energy Storage funding opportunity for up to $350 million. Longroad Energy begins construction on what will be the largest solar facility in Maine. And more.

Image: Wikimedia Commons/Peretz Partensky

Longroad Energy receives notice to proceed to begin construction of 152 MW Three Corners Solar  Three Corners Solar will become the largest solar facility in Maine upon completion by early 2024.

U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems  Amptricity emerges from stealth mode with plans to manufacture solid-state batteries for residential and commercial installations.

Long Duration Energy Storage funding opportunity for up to $350 million  U.S. Department of Energy announced a funding opportunity for demonstration projects capable of delivering electricity for 10 to 24 hours or more.

Amazon launches solar technician training course  In partnership with StrataTech Education Group, the company offers a pre-paid tuition for a 10-week technician course.

Regulatory approval for SunZia Transmission paves the way for a Southwest renewable energy corridor  If approved, the transmission-plus-wind project (3.5 GW) would become the single largest U.S. renewable energy project to enter operations.

Commerce pushes solar antidumping tariff decision to December 1, 2022  The U.S. Department of Commerce has delayed its ruling on the anticircumvention/antidumping case levied against four Southeast Asian countries alleged of harboring tariff-dodging solar goods.

 

