Sunrise brief: Idaho utility plans to slash rooftop solar net metering 60%

Idaho utility plans to slash rooftop solar net metering 60% An independent study found critical issues with Idaho Power’s analysis of the value of rooftop solar and says it fails to quantify important benefits of distributed solar that are known and measurable.

A majority of new solar panels will retain 80% production after 30 years A five-year Sandia Labs study of new solar module degradation found that 13 of 23 tested module types would have effective lifetimes exceeding 30 years.

Brookfield Renewable highlights 10 GW, three-year solar, storage and wind project development pipeline BEP’s three recent corporate acquisitions bring together close to 25 GW of development-stage assets.

GameChange Solar launches mounting system for east-west oriented solar parks GameChange Solar designed its new fixed-tilt racking system to maximize module density, with a groun d coverage ratio of up to 98%. The systems costs $0.039/W in the United States and $0.029/W in other markets, for a typical 105 mph wind load.

Westbridge Renewable receives approval for 378 MW Georgetown solar plus storage facility The 278MW Solar PV and 100 MW energy storage system is permitted and licensed for construction.

New York Governor Hochul announces $319 million dry pump facility This investment helps secure domestic supply chains for an essential component in the solar cell manufacturing process.

CSA Group opens EV, energy storage testing and standards facility Ohio-based testing and certification facility to provide services to energy storage and EV equipment manufacturers.

EU raises concerns about production requirements in U.S. Inflation Reduction Act The European Union and the United States are seeking a solution for key aspects of “discriminatory” production requirements in the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The EU said it might bring the case to the World Trade Organization if a compromise cannot be reached.

Federal agencies are pursuing 37 R&D areas to help reach climate goals A net-zero power grid with electrification is a priority area for research and development, says an interagency assessment, with R&D needed to advance distribution systems, transmission planning, long duration energy storage, and use of highways for transmission.

Canada introduces major investment tax credits for clean energy Canada’s 30% tax credits for clean technologies aims to level playing field with the U.S. and spur adoption of green technologies.

Lithium battery triggers New York high-rise fire The New York City authorities have determined that a lithium battery in an unspecified micromobility device triggered a recent high-rise fire that injured dozens in Manhattan.