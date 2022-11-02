Sunrise brief: Erthos rackless, earth-mounted solar steps ahead with 107 MW MOU

Ford adds 4 MW Convergent energy storage system to Ontario engine assembly operations AI-powered energy storage system helps Ford reduce energy costs while improving long-term sustainability on Ontario grid.

As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete By investing in factories to build zinc-ion batteries for energy storage, the U.S. can rapidly establish a complete energy storage supply chain.

ESS sees flow battery demand curve turning upward With multiple U.S. states and global markets developing long duration energy storage plans, and with product orders rolling in, ESS is now supply constrained – and has plans to expand.

A 6,000 square foot net zero home in New Jersey This sprawling LEED Platinum Certified home now features 80 solar panels and microinverters mounted on a metal roof with penetration-free attachments.

Assessing capabilities of residential solar + storage systems amidst long-duration outages With stories about outages during extreme weather events driving adoption of residential behind-the-meter (BTM) solar + storage, a recent Berkeley Lab report offers an expansive analysis of the performance capabilities of these systems when they are most vital.

PV modules with longer lifetimes could slash demand for materials The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) says in a new report that PV module lifetime extensions should be prioritized over closed-loop recycling to reduce demand for new materials.

Mission Solar announces 1 GW made-in-USA solar panel manufacturing expansion The company plans to add 300 MW of production capacity immediately and targets 1 GW of annual production expansion by 2024.

Rackless, earth-mounted solar 107 MW memorandum of understanding signed Erthos announced a 14 MW portfolio of earth-mount solar PV projects under contract along with a memorandum of understanding for a 107 MW project.