Sunrise brief: Solar-plus-storage kept the lights on in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona 

High electricity rates push homeowners to consider solar Rising electric rates, grid instability, environmental concerns and decreased solar costs are all reasons for homeowners to go solar, according to a study by Rocket Solar.

Landfill solar project to cover 63% of South Portland’s municipal electricity needs The brownfield-sited project will bring the city’s municipal electricity to 80% sourced from solar.

50 states of solar incentives: Florida Aptly nicknamed the Sunshine State, Florida is a leading market for PV deployment. However, it lags other states in terms of policy support.

South Carolina electric co-op pursues batteries and other alternatives to a proposed gas unit Utility-scale batteries are being pursued by many utilities, the generation and transmission co-op utility said in explaining its decision, while aggregated distributed resources “can be counted on as predictable generation capacity.”

Solar-plus-storage kept the lights on in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona Sunnova SunSafe solar + storage systems generated a total of nearly 2 GWh of energy total with 3.4 million hours of aggregate back-up power, or an average of 128 hours of power generated per household.