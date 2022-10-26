People on the move: BayWa r.e., Empower Energies, Sophos Harbert, and more

Robert Wolff started a new position as VP of Strategy at BayWa r.e. Solar Distribution / U.S.

Thomas Connors started a new position as Senior Director of Operations at Empower Energies.

John Peters started a new position as Head of Siting & Project Development at Sofos Harbert Renewable Energy.

Senior Performance Analyst | Stamford, CT

The Senior Performance Analyst of Asset Management will be responsible for analyzing and preparing metrics on distributed solar asset performance. These will include both real time and periodic analysis, managing third party providers and optimization.

The Senior Performance Analyst of Asset Management will be responsible for analyzing and preparing metrics on distributed solar asset performance. These will include both real time and periodic analysis, managing third party providers and optimization.

Why you should apply:

Medical, Dental, Vision.

Collaborative work environment.

Competitive wages.

Strong employee engagement.

Responsibilities:

Analyze and prepare performance metrics for solar assets, this will include reporting on a daily, monthly, weekly, quarterly and yearly basis.

Develop new options to correct underperformance.

Work closely with internal and external resources such as IT and O&M contractors to ensure proper data collection.

Support asset management team regarding prepared performance metrics and completing assigned tasks from the department.

Requirements:

BA in STEM, preference for Electrical Engineering or equivalent.

3+ Years in performance engineering and/or solar analytical reporting.

Understanding and experience in everything PV monitoring, including SCADA/DAS

Familiarity with and ability to analyze PVsyst reports.

Collaborative mindset with the ability to work both individually and as a team.

Strong organizational and analytical details.

More information is available here.