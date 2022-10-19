Sunrise brief: Clean energy companies call on ICC to reject FEMA proposal

Also on the rise: The world’s largest single-phase battery is now online. RFP Alert: Pennsylvania utilities to procure up to 20 MW of solar. And more.

OMCO Solar's fixed-tilt racking solution is built to be resilient in harsh climates like the one pictured here in Erhard, Minnesota.

Image: OMCO Solar

Standard Solar acquires 6.2 MW Rhode Island community solar portfolio from Trina Solar  The power generated by the two ground-mount projects will be subscribed through the state’s virtual net metering program.

More than 315 clean energy companies call on ICC to reject code proposal from FEMA  The FEMA proposed change would raise the structural risk category for solar to the maximum, which would increase the structural requirements for ground-mounted solar and energy storage.

The world’s largest single-phase battery is now online  California’s 350 MW / 1400 MWh energy storage system was developed by Axium Infrastructure and Canadian Solar.

RFP Alert: Pennsylvania utilities to procure up to 20 MW of solar  Penn Power, West Penn, Met-Ed, and Penelec released a request for proposals for up to 20 MW of power purchase agreements ranging from four to ten years.

