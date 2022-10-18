Standard Solar acquires 6.2 MW Rhode Island community solar portfolio from Trina Solar

With the second highest electric rate in New England, and among the highest in the country, Rhode Island has strong policy support for clean energy. In fact, the Ocean State was the first to set a goal to meet 100% of the state’s electricity needs from renewables by 2030. Granted it is a small state, but it’s on its way. Currently ranked 29th in country for solar, SEIA projects that it will add another 438 MW over the next five years.

Standard Solar, which recently announced community solar acquisitions in neighboring states, is now expanding its community solar portfolio in Rhode Island with the acquisition of a combined 6.2 megawatts of projects from Trina Solar. The two ground-mount community solar projects developed by Trina Solar- West Main 1 and West Main 2 — are located in Portsmouth. Rhode Island. All the power generated will be subscribed using the state’s virtual net metering program, and subscribers include state agencies, municipalities, public housing authorities, public schools, private schools, non-profits, federal government, and hospitals.

“Partnerships in this industry are critical to delivering successful solar projects,” said Michael Streams, Standard Solar’s chief development officer. “We’re honored to be a trusted development partner of Trina’s, particularly in helping Rhode Island grow its clean energy footprint, and look forward to growing our mutually beneficial relationship as our company launches its next growth phase.”

Combined, the arrays are expected to produce approximately 8.600 MWh of clean energy annually, which is equivalent to offsetting the CO 2 emissions from 4,134,853 pounds of coal burned, charging 454,600,730 smartphones or 727 homes’ electricity use for one year. Both projects are expected to be completed in 2023.

“We are very happy to get the chance to collaborate with Standard Solar, one of the fastest growing developers and operators of community solar,” said from Linhui Sui, president of Trina Solar International Solar System Business Unit. “We are committed to developing similar systems to expand broader customer access for local, clean, and affordable community solar.”

Standard Solar was recently acquired by Brookfield Renewable for consideration of $540 million with the potential to invest an additional $160 million to support the business’ growth initiatives. Standard Solar has a development pipeline of almost 2 GW and a presence in high value solar markets in the U.S., such as New York, Maryland, Minnesota and Maine. Standard Solar is also strong in the community solar market, recently completing a 7.1 MW project in New York.

For more on solar in Rhode Island, read 50 state of solar incentives: Rhode Island.