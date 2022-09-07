Sunrise brief: Energy-intensive cryptocurrency mining slows the march to 100% renewables

Residential solar to add 340,000 workers in five years, says U.S. installer survey Following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the SolarReviews survey found that installers are ready for unprecedented growth.
Energy-intensive cryptocurrency mining slows the march to 100% renewables Crypto mining electricity use can exceed that of large, developed nations. Solar and storage can help cut carbon impact, but could the power be best used elsewhere?
California law would target 90% renewables and zero-carbon electricity by 2035 The state would move from an existing 60% renewables target by 2030 to a 90% renewables and zero-carbon target by 2035, under legislation awaiting the governor’s signature.
Resonant Energy aims to help people share their solar abundance Massachusetts Solar Equity Platform lets solar users share electricity with low-income families.
Aurora Solar platform achieves 10 million site milestone Solar installers use the Aurora solar platform to acquire leads and to help streamline the sales process.
